Doncaster hospital staff run to raise money for hospital

Hospital staff have sprinted, dashed and tumbled their way around a fun run event, raising over £700 for a Neonatal Unit.

The Neonatal Unit at Doncaster Royal Infirmary provides 24-hour care for premature and sick babies.

Staff use a Polaroid camera to print pictures instantly which can be shared with mothers when they are too unwell and are unable to visit their baby.

However, earlier this year, the Unit’s camera broke so staff decided to fundraise £200 to buy a new one.

They decided they wanted to take part in the Colour Obstacle Rush, a five kilometre fun run held at Rother Valley Country Park.

Described as the ‘most fun run on earth’, participants are splashed with powder paint as they navigate their way around 20 obstacles.

There are also a number of inflatables to slide, bounce and tumble through.

Alison Boldy, Neonatal Ward Manager, said “We set a target of £200 to buy a camera and have been overwhelmed by the support which has gone far above and beyond our expectations raising over £700.

“I want to thank Sarah Parker, staff nurse, who with the team organised the run, as well as everybody who has sponsored us.

“Having a camera on the ward is particularly important as it can often be the method in which mothers see their baby for the first time,

“We also keep diaries for each baby that includes pictures and shows the child’s journey from birth to going home.”

If you would like to get involved in fundraising for the hospital call 01302 366666 and use extension 644244.