Doncaster hospital bosses make 13,000 trip to the Philippines to recruit nurses

Doncaster hospital bosses made a 13,000-mile round trip to the Philippines to recruit more staff nurses.

The Free Press has learned 60 nurses from the Southeast Asian country applied to join Doncaster & Bassetlaw NHS Foundation Trust but just five actually made it through the recruitment process - the majority failing the amended English language test.

Those who failed the process can re-apply after six months.

Speaking at the latest hospital directors health meeting at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, nursing chief Moira Hardy said the 2015 recruitment trip was ‘relatively unsuccessful’.

The news comes as a recent report said staffing levels across Doncaster hospitals is a ‘major issue’ and there are low numbers of agency workers needed to fill vital shifts.

Meetings have taken place to improve the process for filling shifts in line with the other trusts in South Yorkshire.

Moira Hardy, Acting Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Quality, said: “In 2015, a small team from the Trust travelled to the Philippines to recruit nurses to supplement our normal recruitment drives.

“We chose the Southeast Asian country as they tend to train more nurses than needed domestically, as there is an expectation that many will work abroad.

“In order to work in the UK, Filipino nurses are expected to take additional exams to achieve Nursing and Midwifery Council registration. Although initially promising, with 60 successful applicants, due to changes in English language testing, which the majority were unable to pass, the trust only appointed two Registered Nurses.

“Those who have been unsuccessful gaining registration with the Nursing & Midwifery Council are invited to reapply in six months’ time.”