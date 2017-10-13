Doncaster homeless charity future 'secure' after deal struck with housing organisation

Doncaster's high profile M25 homeless service has had its future secured with a deal struck with a housing organisation.

M25 Housing and Support Group is to be taken over by Ongo Homes, North Lincolnshire-based housing association, in a deal which is expected to safeguard their homeless services in the borough.

Ongo will take over the ownership and management of M25’s assets,including 13 properties in Doncaster which provide homes for up to 50 homeless people. All employees currently working for M25 will transfer to Ongo Homes.

The plans have been welcomed by Joyce Foster, Executive Director of M25 Housing and Support Group.

She said: “This is a new chapter in the story of M25 – and our match with Ongo Homes could not have come at a better time for us both. Everyone at M25 is really excited about the opportunity to spread success. We have spent two years learning with and from those we support in Doncaster and it will be our same commitment that will help Ongo and M25 Services achieve success together.”

Steve Hepworth, Deputy Chief Executive of Ongo, said the move increases the type of support that Ongo Homes can offer to those in most housing need.

“The opportunity to work with the staff from M25 and build on their success in supporting homeless people is one which fits with our social purpose and increases the range of housing

services we can provide.

“Accommodation and support for homeless people isn’t something we have previously been able to offer. By increasing our experience in this area, and bringing new people into our team, we hope it may open up the potential to extend the service beyond Doncaster.”

Established in 1994, M25 sees over 800 people affected by homelessness each year and provides accommodation and support to 50 people each week.

In 2015 M25 transformed its service delivery model to provide a fully integrated community based support service. Since then the length of time people spend in services before they are ready and able to move back into independent life has reduced by almost 60 per cent with 12 per cent of those we support going back into employment.

Ongo Homes is a housing association based in North Lincolnshire, providing homes for rent and specialist tenant support services. It was formed in 2007 following the transfer of council homes from North Lincolnshire Council to the ownership of Ongo Homes.