Doncaster great great grandma celebrates 102nd birthday

A great great grandma who helped win World War Two by working in a munitions factory in Doncaster has celebrated her 102nd birthday.

Evelyn Whalley, a resident at HC-One’s The Beeches Care Home in Armthorpe, marked the day with her family, friends and fellow residents.

Evelyn Whalley with civic mayor David Nevett celebrating her 102nd birthday at The Beeches Care Home in Doncaster

She had a party with entertainers, a cake, lots of presents and cards and a visit from the civic mayor.

The daughter of a miner, Evelyn’s family moved to Armthorpe to work at Markham Main Colliery as work dried up in Rotherham.

During the war, Evelyn became a small bullet ammunitions inspector at the ammunitions factory in Wheatley, and used to cycle there and back, no matter what the weather was.

After the war, Evelyn went back to being a housekeeper for a couple who opened the first cinema in Doncaster.

She also worked for several doctors and a couple of teachers as their housekeeper as well.

Evelyn and husband John had two children, June and Linda, and says that she is very proud of them both.

She has three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Civic mayor of Doncaster, David Nevett, said: “It is fantastic to be asked to attend a special birthday with Evelyn’s family and friends. The Beeches Care Home caters for events and special days like this with ease and encourages friends and relatives to get involved.”

Bea Gibbons, who is manager at The Beeches said: “Staff and residents are honoured to be sharing Evelyn’s 102nd birthday with her and her family.”

She added she thought the afternoon was a huge success and enjoyed by all who attended.

HC-One regional managing director, Liz Whyte, told The Star:“The 102nd birthday party celebration held at The Beeches for Mrs Whalley sounds great.

“We’re also delighted that the mayor was able to attend and wish Evelyn Happy Birthday in person.”