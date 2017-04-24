Doncaster girls' football teams get red carpet treatment at Doncaster Belles match

Young female footballers from a Doncaster junior club were given the red carpet treatment as guests of honour at a Doncaster Belles match.

Members of Bessacarr Belles U9s and U11s Girls met players, acted as mascots and were given the chance to parade on the Keepmoat Stadium pitch during Doncaster's thrilling 3-3 draw with Everton Ladies yesterday.

The youngsters also acted as ball girls and toured the dressing rooms before the game.

The Bessacarr Belles U9s - one of only a handful of Doncaster-based girls' football teams - are part of Bessacarr FC, Doncaster's biggest junior football club.

Both teams were set up earlier this season and have joined forces with Doncaster Belles, who act as a partner club.

Any girls interested in becoming involved with the Bessacarr FC girls' teams can visit the club website at http://www.bessacarrfc.org.uk/about-us/4590745950 or visit the club's Facebook page.