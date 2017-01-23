Doncaster drug dealers jailed after police sting recovered 2kg of heroin

Two Doncaster drug dealers have been jailed for a combined total of more than 13 years after a police sting led to 2kg of heroin and six cannabis plants being seized.

Jamie Hamilton, 29, formerly of Wolsey Avenue, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs, cannabis production and conveying articles into prison. He was sentenced to eight years behind bars.

Liam Couper, 28, formerly of Wolsey Avenue, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs and cannabis production. He received a five year and 10 month custodial sentence.

Mitchell Dunstan, 27, formerly of Worsley Avenue, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and was given a £250 fine.

The three men were arrested in February 2016 after police executed a warrant at an address in the Intake area of Doncaster.

Following a search of the property 2kg of Heroin and six cannabis plants were seized, along with drug preparation tools and equipment.

DC Mark Parry who investigated the drug offences said: “I am extremely happy with the sentences that have been handed out today. The results we have achieved demonstrates our commitment to identifying and removing drugs from our streets.

“The men have now been punished and the threat that could have been put on the community, by the drugs in their possession, has now been removed.

“This was a lengthy and thorough investigation that involved a number of different teams working together, to bring the offenders before the courts and seize a significant quantity of drugs.

“South Yorkshire Police are committed to creating a safer community and removing threats to our residents. If you would like to report any concerns relating to drugs please contact police on 101. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”