Doncaster detectives hunt for sneak-in burglar

Doncaster detectives have released an e-fit of a man they would like to speak to in relation to a burglary, during which a man broke into a house whilst its occupant was in the back garden.

The man is said to have gone into a house in Warmsworth Road, Balby just before 2.25pm on Friday, July 21.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers believe the man entered the house via an unlocked back door but left after being disturbed by the homeowner. He is thought to have left the area in a silver car, heading towards the A1 and Conisbrough.

"If you recognise the man, or have any information about the incident, please call 101 quoting incident number 515 of July 21, 2017.

"You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."