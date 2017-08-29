Doncaster Dame is a dab hand at calling bingo

Doncaster Gala Bingo Club was honoured to host their local MP Dame Rosie Winterton last week.

Dame Rosie called numbers during one of the evening games and sat down with guests to try her hand at bingo too. Whilst at the club Dame Rosie was given a tour by club manager Keith Scott who outlined the various charity projects that Gala Bingo continues to support, for example the charity game they launched earlier this year where Gala will raise over £250,000 for Variety the Childrens; Charity in just six months, Variety is the chosen charity for the industry. The bingo industry has raised over £500,000 to date for the charity and is well on course to meet the target of £1 million by the end of 2018.

Dame Rosie said: “I thoroughly enjoyed calling bingo and then meeting with some of the customers. There is a real sense of community and sociability enjoyed at the club and I was interested to hear of the role that the club plays in the community.”

Keith Scott, manager of Doncaster said: “We greatly enjoyed hosting Dame Rosie Winterton and look forward to another visit in the future.”