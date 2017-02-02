Doncaster dad, 54, bags hat-trick in first football match in 23 years - wearing casual trousers, jumper and slip-on shoes after emergency call-up to son's team

A Doncaster dad who hadn't played football for 23 years rolled back the years by slamming in a hat-trick for his son's team - while dressed in his casual trousers, jumper and slip on shoes.

Andrew Samuel, 54, was forced into drastic measures when his son's team were one player short for a 5-a-side game at the town's Goals football centre.

Andrew was presented with the match ball after grabbing a hat-trick.

Without a second thought, Andrew rolled up the legs of his casual trousers, fastened on a pair of shin pads with sellotape and played the whole game wearing a casual jumper and a pair of slip on shoes.

And he showed his teenage team mates a thing or two - by bagging three goals in a 10-5 victory for his son's side, GFC.

Nathan Byers, assistant manager at the Worcester Avenue based football venue, said: "He usually helps coach the side but he jumped on to help out.

"GFC were one player short for their fixture, time was running out and with no other options, Andrew took one for the team.

"He did what most dads would do for their son and began sellotaping his shin pads to his socks and doing some light stretches."

Joked Nathan: "Dressed to kill in his crocodile shoes and best jumper, Andrew bagged an impressive hat trick for his lad's team and played a huge part in their 10-5 victory.

"Despite not kicking a ball for over 30 years, that didn't stop him getting involved and is still available on a free transfer if anyone needs an experienced playmaker."

The rest of the team, made up of 17-19 year olds, were left looking on in amazement as the Manchester United fan, who last played a game in 1994 and whose sporting hero is Denis Law, was awarded with the match ball - and a gin and tonic for his efforts.