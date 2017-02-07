Doncaster council tax payers facing 3.9 per cent rise in bills

Most Doncaster council tax payers look set to have to stump up an extra £31 next year, budget plans reveal today.

Documents due to go before Mayor Ros Jones’ cabinet next week reveal the borough’s planned budget would see a 3.9 per cent rise in bills.

If approved by full council it would see a 2%rise in money for adult social care, and a 1.9%% rise in general council tax. Band A properties, which make up almost 60 per cent of houses in Doncaster would see a rise of £31.66 per year.

The proposals include a 1% reduction in council house rents from April which is part of a national agreement. Projects budgeted for include a masterplan to transform the town centre and the National College for High Speed Rail, due to open this September. Phase two of the Great Yorkshire Way and a similar link road scheme at Hatfield and Stainforth. More council homes would be built in 2017/18 with 79 being constructed, 360 new primary school places will be created, and the on-going scheme to replace the borough’s streetlights with more efficient and modern versions will continue amongst other investments totalling £332m until 2021. A new retail and leisure development at Herten Triangle on Lakeside is expected to create 200 jobs.

