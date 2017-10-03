Doncaster College set to merge with North Lindsey College

Doncaster College is set to merge with North Lindsey College - and the result will be called DN Colleges Group.

Bosses say the deal has been agreed after a 'positive' public consultation this summer.

Both colleges will retain their own names and distinct identities, with local provision continuing unchanged.

Officials say this continuation of high quality teaching and learning provision for local students, communities and partners of both colleges will provide a solid educational foundation for both localities, as the merged college maximises the opportunities of being a major regional educational provider.

They also say support shown through the public consultation has been an important factor in the decision to merge.

The colleges invited staff, students, communities, employers and partners to share their perspectives on how the merger would impact the teaching and learning environment in the region. The majority of respondents agreed that a merger would place the combined college in a strong position to serve learners, businesses and the wider communities.

Specifically, respondents agreed that the merger would support students to gain the skills and qualifications that meet the needs of employers and would ensure local provision of high quality teaching and learning.

Paul Pascoe, chairman of governors at Doncaster College, commented, “Understanding the views and perspectives of our stakeholders is an important factor in the decision to proceed with this merger.

"We are therefore delighted that the public consultation has agreed we will achieve more for our students, staff, partners and communities as one merged organisation than would be possible if we remained as independent colleges.

"Moving forward as a merged college, we will now be able to build on the existing strengths of both colleges, extending learning opportunities for students while building a network of skills development and training that will benefit businesses and communities, supporting future employment needs within and across regional boundaries.”

Andy Tuscher, Chair of Governors at North Lindsey College, added: “We would like to thank everyone who took time to participate in this important consultation and shared their perspectives on how this merger will impact our students, communities and partnerships. Under the banner of the DN Colleges Group, both colleges will be financially strong, able to invest in curriculum and infrastructure and offering skills and learning opportunities across further education and higher education as well as professional and technical qualifications, apprenticeships, adult and vocational learning.”

Anne Tyrrell, chief executive of North Lindsey College and Interim CEO of Doncaster College added: “This merger is driven by the teaching, learning and employment needs of our students and partners and is very much a partnership of equals. As one, merged organisation, we will build on the proven commitment of both colleges to improve options and experiences for our students, supporting them as they pursue clear pathways to skills development and ultimately employment.”

The merger will take place on November 1 2017. There will be no immediate changes for staff or students at either college. Current courses will continue, and prospective students should apply for courses in the normal way.