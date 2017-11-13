Doncaster children make a big splash for Isle-based charity

A group of children from Puddle Ducks in Doncaster have raised a whopping £2,615 for local causes over the last three years. This year, Puddle Ducks has raised £647.30 for Team Verrico during the charity swimming event.

Doncaster based swim school, Puddle Ducks, hosts a charity event each year, in which children raise money for a local cause by learning water safety and survival skills, dressed in their favourite pyjamas. This year Team Verrico is Puddle Ducks chosen charity.

The money raised will help Team Verrico to support research into new treatments for cancer, to promote and protect the physical and mental health of sufferers and their families in England and Wales, through the provision of financial assistance, support and practical advice. Lastly, to advance the education of the general public in all areas relating to the Triple Negative breast cancer condition.

Nicola Codd from Puddle Ducks, said, “We’re so proud of all the children, past and present, who have taken part in our charity pyjama event. They all came eager to learn and dressed head to toe in their pyjamas. Even after 3 years, this is still the highlight of our year.

“Here at Puddle Ducks we want every child to love swimming, respect the water and swim beautifully. That’s why we make sure our classes are fun and sociable for both parents and children. Our swimming programmes also ensure that children are taught vital safety and survival skills, which could save their lives should they ever find themselves in danger in the water.”

Puddle Ducks provides innovative swimming classes for babies, toddlers and children. Teachers focus on creating a nurturing environment, which supports independent swimming for children of all abilities.

For more information Puddle Ducks please call 07884 933789 or visit www.puddleducks.com/local-teams/doncaster-south-humberside.

Pictured are some of Doncaster’s Puddle Ducks enjoying PJ Week at Loversall Hall.