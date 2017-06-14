Doncaster care home operators fined thousands of pounds for fire safety breach

The operators of a Doncaster care home have been fined thousands of pounds for breaching fire safety laws.

The Old Rectory Nursing Home (Doncaster) Limited, which runs the Old Rectory Nursing Home in Armthorpe, pleaded guilty to a breach of the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005 at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

The case heard how inspecting officers from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue’s business fire safety team found the 37 bedroom care home did not have a suitable or sufficient fire risk assessment in place.

This included provisions for the time in which staff at the home would be able to evacuate its residents in the event of a fire.

The company was fined £3, 500 and ordered to pay £13, 325 prosecution costs.

After the hearing, Amy Jenkinson, business fire safety manager for the brigade, said: “All businesses must ensure that they have a suitable and sufficient risk assessment in place, which should include having effective evacuation strategies.

"Staff must also receive adequate safety training so they know what to do should they have to evacuate the premises. Fire safety is a key part of business management.

“South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue business fire safety officers will continue to take action when businesses, large or small, do not take their fire safety responsibilities seriously and place residents, staff or the public at risk. Failure to comply with the law can, as this case has shown, result in a prosecution.”

The company has been contacted for comment and we are awaiting a response.