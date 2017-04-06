Doncaster branches of Aldi set to start selling £399 hot tubs

Cut prices £399 hot tubs are set to go on sale at Doncaster's Aldi branches.

The firm's budget hot tub sold out in hours online when the garden must-have went on sale at midnight for a slashed price of £299.

If you missed the online batch, more are hitting stores across the UK from 10am on Sunday.

The hot tub was originally set to cost £100 more at £399 – but is now the cheapest on the market since the 25 per cent price drop.

A proper outdoor spa pool will set punters back anywhere between £5,000 and £8,000.

The inflatable Intex 120 Air Jet Spa Pool Hot Tub features 120 jets and a powerful heater.

Aldi says it is the perfect item to give “garden parties an edge this summer”.

The firm has branches in Doncaster at Athron Street, Barnsley Road and Wath.