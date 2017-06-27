Doncaster Big Brother winner becomes a mum - and shares photo of her new baby boy on Twitter

Doncaster Big Brother winner Chloe Wilburn has become a mum - and shared a photo of her new baby boy on Twitter.

The 27-year-old, who won the reality show in 2015, announced the arrival of son Vinnie John yesterday, tweeting: "So I had my beautiful 9.2lbs son yesterday! Vinnie John Tasker!!" along with a selection of photos of the tot.

Chloe, from Bentley, famously shunned publicity following her victory and decided to keep her feet on the ground by returning to work following her success.

Last year, Chloe announced her engagement to Dom Tasker and in November, she announced the couple were expecting their first baby.

Before finding out the sex of her first baby, Chloe who won the 16th series of the show, shared her baby scan picture on Instagram asking her followers their opinions on the 'nub theory' before finding out she was expecting a baby boy

She later updated fans, revealing: "I'm having a tiny baby boy!!!!! I can't believe it!! Now I need to find a name! We are so so so happy!"

The tot is the couple's first baby. (Photo: Chloe Wilburn/Twitter).

Despite rising to fame all of a sudden on Big Brother two years ago, the call centre worker has largely shunned the showbiz lifestyle.

According to reports, she returned to her day to day job after pocketing £116,100 on the show.

Chloe won 116,000 after winning Big Brother in 2015.