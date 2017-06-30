Doncaster Big Brother star survives eviction as four new housemates join show

Doncaster Big Brother star Charlotte Keys has avoided eviction from the reality TV house for the second time as four new contestants entered the show.

The 24-year-old estate agent survived last night's vote, with Irish girl Savannah O'Reilly the latest to get the axe.

Charlotte, who entered the house with her mum Mandy Longworth, 51, and who was the first contestant to be voted out. has already survived a previous eviction.

This week, all of the remaining housemates were put to the vote in a shock twist.

And in another move last night, four new contestants took up a place in the house.

In a shock twist, Andrew, Simone and Sue who lost out to Tom on launch night to become the “People’s Housemate” finally got to enter the house in a bid to shake things up.

They were joined by Sam, who missed out on the chance of a place in the house, when housemates chose Isabelle and Savannah to come and live with them over him.

Big Brother quickly revealed that they would be given “second class status” – this means they CANNOT win the competition or the £50,000 cash prize.