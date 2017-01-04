Doncaster Apprentice star Frances Bishop signs deal to extend town centre clothing shop

Doncaster Apprentice star Frances Bishop has pledged her future to the town after signing a new deal on her children's clothing shop.

Frances, who made it to the final five of the BBC show to find Lord Alan Sugar's next business sidekick, took to Twitter this morning to reveal that she has signed a new five year lease on her children's clothing shop Pud.

The store, in King's Arcade on St Sepulchre Gate, is one of several owned and operated by Frances, the wife of Scunthorpe United player Neal Bishop.

Tweeting a picture of herself holding a pen, she took to social media to tweet: "Look like a banshee but I don't care cause just extended our Doncaster lease for another 5 years!"

Frances, 25, was one of the 18 hopefuls hoping to land a £250,000 investment from the business mogul in the latest series of the hit show, which finished just before Christmas.

She described herself as a "feisty pocket rocket" and despite featuring on the losing side on many occasions, made it down to the final handful of contestants before hearing the fateful words "you're fired."

Frances in her children's clothing shop.

In 2015, she donated hundreds of items of children’s clothing in a bid to help with the Syrian refugee crisis.

Staff donated around 600 items of sale stock to Save The Children after being moved by the harrowing photograph of Syrian toddler Aylan Kurdi’s body washed up on a Turkish beach.

Frances, who has a two-year-old son, Oscar, donated stock from her Doncaster store and her other branches in Newark and Nottingham.