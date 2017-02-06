Donald Trump invited to visit Doncaster by mayoral candidate

Donald Trump has been invited to visit Doncaster - with a reception at the Mansion House in his honour.

The controversial US president would be welcomed with open arms, says David Allen, who is standing for the English Democrats in the forthcoming Doncaster mayoral election.

He said: “I am a big fan of Donald Trump.

"I think it is great that he is actually doing what he said he would do during the election campaign. If only more politicians would do the same.”

''If Donald Trump were to come to Doncaster as part of his official visit, I would encourage him to invest heavily in the Doncaster economy and secure and create much needed good quality jobs and cement our very special relationship bigly ”

"As Mayor, I shall make sure that Doncaster puts on a “Great Big Beautiful” reception for him in our magnificent Mansion House!”

Mr Allen says that if he is elected he would issue an invitation to President Trump to make an official visit to Doncaster during his June State visit.

He added: "I suspect many other Doncaster residents are Trump fans too."

The first and second of the founding fathers of the Plymouth colony - John Carver and William Bradford - were from Doncaster, something Mr Allen says he would remind Mr Trump of.

The Mayoral election will be held in May.