Don't mean to be pernikity, sorry pernickity, no pernickety ... but can you spell better than nine year old?

Mississippi you may be able to manage but can you keep up with UK's budding spelling bee A students?
Sunday is red letter day for 20 nine to thirteen-year-old bright sparks, set be pit wits against one another on Sky One's The Big Spell TV launch, hosted by Sue Perkins, Joe Lycett and Moira Stuart. Illustrated by previous UK literate kids' brain-teaser, here's timely test to see if you can correctly spell - without aid of checker - ten words that proved trickiest for clued-up quiz kids.
TRENDING STORIES:
Man jailed for 13 years for shooting at Sheffield pub
Three Sheffield off-licences face review over child safety concerns
TV's Take Me Out host Paddy McGuinness 'offers' campervan to owners of Sheffield brothel
Farage for PM, Bowie virtual tour, Brexit block brouhaha, trillionaire top Trump ... and other 2017 predictions!
Sheffield Wednesday: Owls close to bringing in second January recruit
Sheffield United: Samir Carruthers on goosebumps, greasy chip butties and first day gaffes
Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE
Get all the latest Blades stats