Dog brought back from the brink after cruelty seeks a new home

Brought back from the edge of death, this beautiful crossbreed Staffordshire bull terrier is looking for a new loving home.

At almost six years old Missy is ready to start over and wants to start a brand new life with caring owners.

Her back story is harsh, she was taken to the Sheffield branch of the RSPCA as part of a cruelty investigation along with another dog and she was in awful condition.

Weighing a mere 9kg when she arrived, she is now a great weight at 22kg and is a picture of health and happiness.

A spokesman said: “She was so weak and tired, hanging onto life by a thread in the early days. Luckily, rescued in the nick of time, it didn’t take long for Missy to start to gain weight. With a good

stable diet and gentle exercise, she is now in great health and ready to start over.

“We have found Missy to be an exceptionally intelligent lady who has picked up many commands - she loves to show off her skills. We can’t tell you how lovely it is to see her with a spring in her step and cheeky glint in her eye. She is a loyal, loving dog to those she knows and trusts but due to her past it can take several introductions for Missy to feel relaxed and comfortable around new people. People must be prepared that several visits to the centre may be required to establish a bond with Missy before taking her home.”

Missy is looking for an adult only, experienced home, with people willing to help her to feel and experience what being a loved pet actually is.

Contact the Sheffield branch of the RSPCA on 0114 289 8050.