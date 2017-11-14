Dine and dance event aimed at tackling social isolation

Over 120 Ongo Homes tenants, including many from the Isle, attended the annual dine and dance which took place earlier this month.

The free event at Heslam Park in Scunthorpe was for Ongo Homes residents over the age of 55 and included a pie and pie lunch, photo booth plus entertainment for the afternoon.

The main aim of this event is to tackle social isolation and encourage Ongo tenants to socialise, spend time with friends or meet new people.

Christina Messerschmidt, an Ongo Homes tenant, said: “I really enjoyed the day, and the food and music was good. The best bit was the raffle and being able to get up and have a dance.

“It’s nice to be able to all get together and socialise and I don’t get out as much as I used to. The staff at Ongo are all really polite and made me feel welcome.”

Helen Wright, support services manager, said: “Once again, the dine and dance has been a brilliant event with lots of people coming together to enjoy the afternoon. It’s great to see so many of our tenants from different areas meeting up to enjoy the event.

“We host events like this to try and reduce social isolation and to encourage our older tenants to get out and meet new people.”