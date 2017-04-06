Did you know there's a secret WW2 place called Doncaster hidden INSIDE the Rock of Gibraltar?

It has been in the news at the heart of Brexit negotiations - but did you know there's a place called Doncaster hidden deep INSIDE the Rock of Gibraltar?

It may seem unlikely, but our home town has a big connection with the famed landmark perched at the tip of Spain.

The Rock was strategic during WW2.

During World War Two, a secret labyrinth of military tunnels were dug into the rock, allowing Allied troops to pass from one end to the other without fear of being seen.

And key points along a tunnel named the Great North Road constructed deep inside the Rock were named after British towns and cities so Allied soliders could find their way around - and one of those chosen was Doncaster.

The Great North Road tunnel was constructed by the British military in 1940 and remains the property of the Ministry of Defence to this day.

Passages leading off the main tunnel were named after English places - also including Peterborough and Durham.

The road allowed lorries to travel from the north to the south of Gibraltar entirely within the Rock and still contains the remains of World War II buildings such as Nissen huts, kitchens, offices as well as a generating station and period anti-submarine nets.

The underground bomb proof city for 16,000 troops with enough supplies to last for 16 months included a telephone exchange, a water desalination plant, a hospital, a frozen food store, a bakery, ammunition magazines, a vast Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers shed where damaged vehicles and equipment could be repaired and roads.

The Rock was seen as a strategic point during the war - as it allowed the Allies to control access to the Mediterranean Sea.

Today the tunnel system remains Ministry of Defence property and they are used to train troops for subterranean work.