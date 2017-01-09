Detectives issue re-appeal after three teens are seriously injured in Barnsley crash

Detectives have issued a re-appeal for information after three teenagers were injured in a collision.

A blue Peugeot 106 was travelling along Sandybridge Lane in Shafton, Barnsley, when it failed to negotiate a bend in the road and travelled down an embankment and into a dyke below.

A 15-year-old boy who was a passenger in the car and suffered serious injuries, remains in hospital in a stable condition. Another passenger, a 17-year-old boy, suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and also remains in a stable condition.

An 18-year-old man, also a passenger, suffered serious injuries but has since been discharged.

The driver of the car, a 20-year-old man, who police believe left the scene prior to the emergency services arriving, was arrested yesterday on suspicion of three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop, failing to report a collision, no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Police have now issued a re-appeal for information as they attempt to piece together what happened in the moments leading up to the incident, which happened on Friday, January 6, just after noon.

A spokesperson said: "Officers remain keen to hear from anyone who may have information about the collision. If you can help, please call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 1 of 6 January 2017."