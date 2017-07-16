Detached garage blaze near Doncaster 'caused by electric heat lamp'

A detached garage was damaged when a fire broke out after an electrical heat lamp overheated.

Firefighters from Humberside were called to the incident in Belgrave Close, Belton, yesterday at 7.30am.

They used two hose reels to extinguish the blaze.

Elsewhere, A crew from Thorne Fire Station were called out to put a blaze out to a pile of litter in Coulman Road, Moorends, at 2am this morning.

They spent 20 minutes putting the blaze out.

The cause is under investigation.