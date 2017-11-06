Delays as 'burst water main' closes busy Sheffield city centre road

A busy Sheffield city centre road is still closed this morning due to a burst water main that caused problems over the weekend.

Travel South Yorkshire said Haymarket in Castlegate remains shut after water began pouring out of a crack in the surface at about noon on Saturday.

There were other burst water mains over the weekend which left businesses without water.

The first problem was reported in Broomspring Lane, Broomhall, on Friday evening. Yorkshire Water said it was a 'major' burst and it took until the early hours of Saturday morning to get the supply back.

This was followed by the leak in Haymarket and then a main burst in Ellesmere Road, Burngreave.

A Yorkshire Water spokesman apologised for any inconvenience and said: "Residents who have a telephone number on our files and are in areas that could be affected should have received either texts or voice messages warning of the issues,"