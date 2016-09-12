A devastated family have been made to suffer further heartache when their recently deceased daughters grave was left in a 'disgraceful state' by grave-diggers.

Frank, 56, and Noreen Butler, 52, from Campsall, were outraged to find that bricks and soil were left all over daughter Gail's grave side on Tuesday afternoon.

Gail's beautifully decorated graveside

Noreen said: "We understood they had to dig up the ground for the grave next to hers, but the way they left it was just disgraceful."

She added: "It's just so upsetting, we only buried her a month ago, and we haven't been able to afford a headstone yet. We put some lovely photo's up and flowers and made it look really nice. It's just disgraceful. They've cleaned it up now, but they shouldn't have left it like that in the first place. We don't want this to happen to anybody else."

Gail Butler was 33 when she tragically died of a cardiac arrest brought on by a bout of pneumonia, contracted after a holiday in Bridlington in May.

Gail was a full-time mother-of-four, and her eldest son Josh, 15, had been visiting the graveside everyday when he discovered his Mum's grave desecrated by a large pile of rubble.

Gail's families flowers moved aside, pile of rubble on top of her grave.

"Josh was just in shock, he was absolutely devastated. We've all been going through enough, you know, we didn't need this as well." said Mrs Butler.

She added: "We were worried about people trampling on Gail's grave but we never expected this. It is just unacceptable to cause people so much pain, they should have a bit more respect."

The Campsall cemetery is maintained by Doncaster Council who said that unfortunatey, this is part of the process of digging a new grave.

A spokesman for the council said: " “While we do everything we can to avoid it, unfortunately in some plots there is no option but to dig graves in this way. We have spoken to the family concerned and apologised for the distress caused, and we always ensure we restore graves to their proper condition after work is completed.”