Dangerous Sheffield driver reached speeds of 100mph in 30 zone during police chase

A Sheffield man, who, after consuming a cocktail of cannabis and booze embarked on a police chase that saw him reach speeds of up to 100mph in a 30 zone, has been jailed for 19 months.

James Gould, prosecuting, told Sheffield Crown Court that the attention of police officers patrolling near to Sheffield City Centre at 12.40am on September 2, 2017 was drawn to a Saab motor vehicle driven by defendant Jason Clayton when they saw him reaching 'excess speeds'.

After a check of the vehicle's registration details revealed it was not insured, the officers activated their blue lights and began to pursue Clayton, of Reny Walk, Greenhill, after he failed to stop for them as instructed, explained Mr Gould.

"Speeds of up to 100mph [were reached] during the pursuit," continued Mr Gould.

Clayton also ignored road signs, including Give Way signs, during the lengthy chase.

The court was told that Clayton drove the vehicle out to the countryside, and after officers managed to get the vehicle to come to a stop he then reversed into the police car to make his escape.

Judge David Dixon told Clayton during his sentencing remarks: "When police eventually managed to stop you, you reversed into them and set off for another 18 minutes, driving like a lunatic."

When Clayton, aged 33, was finally caught by police, he was taken to the police station but refused to provide a specimen of breath or blood.

"When he was interviewed he said he wanted to get into a race, without appreciating it was a police vehicle," said Mr Gould.

Throughout the course of the interview, Clayton also admitted to consuming both cannabis and alcohol that evening, the court heard.

He admitted to a string of charges, including dangerous driving, driving otherwise in accordance with a license, driving without insurance and two counts of failure to provide a specimen.

Defending, Rebecca Tanner, said: "The defendant made over and above full and frank admissions to the police. Whilst he's put himself and any other road-users in danger - it was late at night, and despite the level of driving there wasn't a collision."

Sentencing Clayton to 19 months in prison, Judge Dixon told him: "It's right that no-one was injured, but that is completely down to luck."

He added: "This is the worst driving I've seen in a long while.

"If I don't sentence you to immediate custody, people will think I've gone mad."

Judge Dixon also banned Clayton from driving for four years, after which time he will be required to take an extended driving test should he wish to get behind the wheel of a car.