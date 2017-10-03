Dangerous Doncaster driver reached speeds of 100mph in 30 zone

A Doncaster teenager, whose dangerous driving during a police chase saw him reach speeds of up to 100mph in a 30 zone, has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Sheffield Crown Court was told how defendant Spencer Thompson's mother had been keeping her Audi 4 motor vehicle outside his home while she attempted to sell it - but had not given him permission to use it.

Despite this, at around 5.20am on Monday, May 1 this year, 18-year-old Thompson was seen driving the vehicle in Carr Road in Doncaster by police officers who were patrolling in the area.

Prosecuting, Beverley Tait, told the court that after spotting the defendant driving the vehicle, with two passengers inside, they activated their blue lights and asked him to pull over.

She said: "The vehicle slowed down, but then sped up and sped away, stopping to let the two passengers out of the vehicle."

Ms Tait told the court that an officer attempted to approach Thompson, of Cooke Street, Bentley, as he had slowed down to let the passengers out but he then began to speed up once again.

During the course of the chase, which saw police pursue Thompson through the Sprotbrough and Barnby Dun areas of the town, he reached speeds of up to 100mph in a 30 zone, ran red lights and failed to stop at a T junction.

The court was told that after losing the pursuing officers, Thompson then abandoned the vehicle.

"The defendant contacted his mother to say the vehicle had been taken, it involved a police chase and it had been abandoned. His mother asked him if he had driven it. He refused to answer," added Ms Tait.

Thompson's mother phoned the police to inform them of what had happened, and they later found her abandoned vehicle, the court heard.

Police officers arrested Thompson, and the court was told he admitted to his offending in police interview.

Thompson pleaded guilty to a string of charges in connection with the incident including dangerous driving and taking a vehicle without consent.

Andrew Smith, defending, told the court that Thompson had 'quite a lot going on at the moment' and that the Probation Service accepted that he was a 'vulnerable' individual as a result of the difficulties he was currently experiencing in his private life.

Judge Michael Slater sentenced Thompson, who prior to these offences had a clean criminal record, to 14 months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered him to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

He told him: "I'm not going to reiterate the particular circumstances of your family life, but suffice to say, you are a young man who has suffered, and who continues to suffer, in terms of your family relationships.

"I take that into account, and suspend this sentence.

"Someone in a very vulnerable position should be allowed to make one mistake. You've made it now, and this sentence is to ensure you do not make another."

Thompson, who only holds a provisional license, was also banned from driving for 12 months, after which time he will be required to take an extended driving test.