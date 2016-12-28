Dames and dollybirds race through the Isle...

Cross dressers raised laughs, and charity cash, as they dashed through the streets of Wroot.

The annual drag race was a colourful affair as husbands, dads and sons - and their friends, found their feminine side in wigs and high heels. For Dave Dixon, the landlord of the Cross Keys pub where it all begins, the dress-up day was his first, as he moved to the pub four months ago. He said: “We had Spice Girls, a netball team and all sorts. I had a Mrs Merton theme going on...” Team Verrico held a bake sale, and proceeds topped £200.