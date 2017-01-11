Cycle to the moon to help Sheffield’s vulnerable elderly

A small charity and a large gym are joining forces in a bid to help vulnerable elderly people.

Their joint challenge is to attempt to cycle the 238,855 miles to the moon.

Sheffield Churches’ Council for Community Care and Sheffield’s largest gym, Xercise4less, are now asking individuals, teams and groups to get involved and help to clock up the miles to achieve this ambitious target.

There will be a dedicated bike set up in the gym, where members can clock up miles. The challenge is taking place over a lunar month that began on January 9 and continues to February 6.

Ericka Hill, SCCCC’s fundraiser said: “This will raise funds and awareness of the fantastic work that SCCCC’s staff and volunteers do to assist and support older people in Sheffield, who are often isolated and vulnerable.”

No-one is asked to commit for the whole month. Volunteers can do a day, a week or longer. People are using static bikes at home and in the gym, along with mountain and road bikes....even skateboards, to help achieve the target and be sponsored for their efforts.

The extreme challenge, was the brainchild of SCCCC’s chief executive Mark Storey. He said: “Our charity was born in the 1960’s and for the past five decades has been supporting older people in the Sheffield community. Now in its 50th year, we wanted to celebrate this achievement by doing something memorable.

“Man landing on the moon, also accomplished in the 1960’s, sparked the idea with the challenge to cycle 238,855 miles from earth to the moon”

General manager, Marc Speirs at the Guernsey Road branch of Xercise4less, said: “We are always looking for ways to support local charities in Sheffield, and improve fitness. Being able to raise awareness of SCCCC whilst encouraging improved health and fitness is the perfect combination”

To find out how to take part in the challenge call Ericka Hill on 0114 2505293, or contact xercise4lesssheffield.co.uk