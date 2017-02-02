CSE TRIAL: Rotherham woman made pregnant aged 12 was 'drawn into world of fear, rape and horrific abuse'

A woman who fell pregnant aged 12 after being repeatedly raped by a gang of abusers told a court: “There is evil and truly evil people in the world.”

The woman watched on as the gang of Asian men were jailed for a total of 81-and-a-half years at Sheffield Crown court.

In an emotional victim impact statement, the victim, now in her 20s, described the fear and intimidation she faced after being groomed by five of the six defendants.

The woman, abused from the age of 11, said: “I was quickly drawn into a fear, rape and horrific abuse.

“I lost my childhood at the hands of these men and carry the emotional scars for the rest of my life.

“There is evil and truly evil people in the world. I felt my child was the product of pure evil.”

“I didn’t know how much danger I was in until I had my baby.

She described how she was shunned by many in her community who called her worse things than a 'dirty, cheap slag'.

She said: "No-one understood. No-one wanted to understand.

"I felt lost, isolated, trapped, ashamed and completely worthless.

"I was completely owned by these dirty old men who would do with me whatever then wanted, whenever they wanted."

Judge Sarah Wright paid tribute to the brave victim, who sat just yards from her in a packed courtroom.

The judge said: “As a result of what happened to her, her childhood and adolescence was taken from her.

“She remarkably transformed her life putting her own child first. Hers is a tale of the most astonishing dedication and bravery.”

Speaking about the second victim, Judge Wright said: "She has also suffered severe psychological harm resulting from the abuse she was subjected to. It has had an impact on her relationships and she continues to suffer from feelings of anger and depression.

"It has impacted on her own parenting style. She describes how her childhood was ruined and how she has been deprived of a better life. Giving evidence was particularly distressing for her."

Three brothers – Tayab Dad, 34, of St Lawrence Road, Tinsley, Sheffield, Basharat Dad, 32, of Eldon Road, Eastwood, Rotherham and Nasar Dad, 36, of Cranworth Road, Eastwood, Rotherham – were among the men who abused two young girls in Eastwood, Rotherham, between 1999 and 2001.

Mohammed Sadiq, 40, of Oxley Grove, Rotherham, Matloob Hussain, 42, of The Yews, Doncaster Road, Rotherham, and Amjad Ali, 36, of Broad Lane, Worksop, were also found guilty of child sex offences in relation to the same two victims.

Basharat Dad was jailed for 20 years, Nasar Dad was given 14 years and six months, Tayab Dad was given 10 years, Hussain was given 13 years, Sadiq was given 13 years and Ali was given 11 years.

Chaos erupted in the court room as Tayab Dad and Amjad Ali shouted ‘Allahu Akabar!’ as they were lead to the cells.

One of the victims, who suffered a ‘campaign of rape’ at the hands of her abusers, shouted back ‘justice is served!’.

The girls were often plied with alcohol and drugs and abused at a squalid flat in south-east Sheffield, and Clifton Park, Herringthorpe playing fields and Thrybergh Country Park in Rotherham.

The sentencing marks the end of a series of three major trials after Professor Alexis Jay's shocking report on child sexual exploitation in Rotherham described how more than 1,400 children had been groomed, trafficked and raped in the town over a 16-year period.

The three trials - based around two unrelated families and their associates - have resulted in 18 people being jailed for sentences totalling more than 280 years and are the last following South Yorkshire Police investigations.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) has taken over all historic Rotherham CSE investigations with a team of more than 100 working on more than a dozen inquiries.

Last year, the NCA said it had engaged with 133 victims and survivors but investigators were confident that Prof Jay was right when she said the total was around 1,400.

The agency said it was looking at hundreds of potential suspects.

Speaking after the sentencing, DCI Martin Tate said: "This is our third significant inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Rotherham and with the lengthy jail terms handed down to these individuals today, we have now put 18 criminals behind bars for over 280 years.

"I'd encourage any victims and survivors out there who are yet to come forward to please get in touch or tell someone you trust. Officers and specialist support agencies are here to listen, to investigate and to bring perpetrators of this heinous crime before the courts.”

Ian Thomas, strategic director of children and young people’s services at Rotherham Council said: “Today we have once again seen justice being delivered with these sentences handed down to those who have committed this awful historic abuse. We are sending a clear message to those who commit child sexual exploitation that this is not something which we will put up with here in Rotherham."

Reacting to today’s sentencing of six men who sexually abused two girls in Rotherham, Sarah Champion MP said: “We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the survivors in bravely coming forward to the police. The survivors will have given courage and inspiration to victims of abuse.

"By continuing to successfully prosecute abusers, we are sending the message loud and clear that these despicable crimes will not be tolerated. We should not rest until justice has been served for the victims of child sexual exploitation in Rotherham and around the UK.

"I would like to thank South Yorkshire Police for their hard work and the CPS for pursuing a successful prosecution.”

