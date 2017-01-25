WANTED: Police searching for man wanted in connection with stalking

Police are appealing for help in locating a man who is wanted in connection with stalking.

He is believed to have links with Goole, Hull and Scunthorpe.

Searches for 30-year-old man Sujanuzzaman Khan have proved unsuccessful and he is being urged to hand himself into police.

We would like to reassure the public that he is not believed to pose a danger to the general public, however any information should be reported to us rather than confronting him.

Mr Khan or anyone with information about his whereabouts are asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 2230018. Calls can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.