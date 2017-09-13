Thousands of pounds worth of damage caused in arson attacks

Police are appealing for witnesses following a spate of arson attacks and criminal damage on a number of cars in Epworth. Thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused to vehicles and trailers off Studcross in the village on June 27.

One car was completely burned out. A group of youths were seen in the area at the time.

Call 101 quoting the log reference of 651 of the 29/06/2017.