An arsonist is being hunted after a fire was started at an Epworth school.

Epworth Thurlow Pre-School on Station Road, Epworth, was set alight on Thursday, February 2.

The fire was extinguished, resulting in limited damage.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "It is believed that the fire was started deliberately and we are investigating the circumstances."

Anyone with any information should call Humberside Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.