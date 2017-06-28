Police launch hunt for rogue trader who conned elderly Doncaster man, 88

Doncaster detectives have released an e-fit image in the hunt for a rogue trader who conned an 88-year-old man out of a sum of money.

At around 9am on Monday, June 19 an 88-year-old man, living on St Nicholas Road, Thorne, was approached by an unknown man who said that he needed work doing to the roof of his house.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Over the coming days, the man went back to the house numerous times, stating that the work had been done and he needed paying.

"On Wednesday, June 21 the owner of the house paid the man, before reporting the incident to the police.

"The work had in fact never been carried out on the roof of the property.

"Officers investigating the matter have been working with the victim to produce an e-fit image of the offender. Do you recognise him?

"If you think you know who he could be, or have any information about the incident, please call 101 quoting incident number 345 of June 22, 2017.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."