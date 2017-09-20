Police force announces its new deputy chief constable

Humberside Police has announced Chris Rowley as the new Deputy Chief Constable.

Chris joins Humberside from West Yorkshire Police and previously worked in South Yorkshire as an Assistant Chief Constable. Mr Rowley has held a range of senior leadership roles within West Yorkshire Police including Head of Protective Services & Crime and Head of the Regional Organised Crime Unit for the Yorkshire & Humber region.

Chris said: “I am hugely honoured and excited to have been appointed as the new DCC for Humberside Police. This provides me with a fantastic opportunity of working with the new Chief Constable, the PCC and the police officers and staff of Humberside Police to deliver an outstanding service to our communities across the force area.”

Chief Constable Lee Freeman on announcing the appointment said: “I congratulate Chris on his appointment as Deputy Chief Constable and look forward to welcoming and working with him here in Humberside.

“Chris was selected from four strong candidates and I know his skills and experience will assist me hugely in ensuring that we continue to improve the policing we provide with our communities. Chris clearly shares my passion for place based policing, and I know he is committed to ensuring that our communities across Hull, East Yorkshire, North Lincolnshire and NE Lincolnshire will benefit from this approach.”

PCC Keith Hunter said: “I’m delighted that the Chief Constable has chosen his candidate for the key position of Deputy from a strong field, indicative of the renewed confidence in Humberside police. I look forward to working with Chris and the Chief to build upon that confidence and really deliver for the people of this area.”