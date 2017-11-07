Police appeal after cash point theft

Police are appealing for information following the theft of a cash machine from a shop in Crowle.

Investigations are continuing after the incident at McColl’s newsagents and off-licence, which also houses a post office, on High Street, around 3.45am on Friday.

Humberside Police said a JCB digger was believed to have been used to pull the ATM out of the exterior wall of the shop, which was demolished in the raid.

The machinery used was left in the road and a white transit van, with its roof missing and which was later found burned out, is believed to have been used to remove the ATM from the scene.

The road was closed for several hours after the incident.

David Parkin, co-owner of Parkin Butchers in Crowle and Epworth said rural areas were becoming a target due to lack of police resources.

Speaking from his Market Place shop he said:”Rural areas like this are prime targets because whenever there is a shortage of police in Scunthorpe they direct all their resources to high crime areas and low crime areas such as Crowle are left unattended. I’m sure the crime fraternity know this. More resources should be put into rural areas.”

Supt Hall from Humberside Police said; “We have increased our patrols in the area to be able to better respond to calls from our residents, and these will continue while the need is there.”

McColl’s is open for business as usual following the incident.

The theft mirrors an incident in Armthorpe, Doncaster, which took place a week before.

No arrests have been made in relation to either incident.

However, five men were arrested on separate charges during the course of the investigation into the ATM theft in Crowle.

The men were travelling in the area at the time officers were deployed to the scene of the McColl’s theft and were travelling in a white transit van which was also reported to have been used in the Crowle burglary. The men were arrested in connection with a theft at a premises on Prince Albert Gardens in Grimsby.

Call police on 101 quoting incident 59 of November 3.