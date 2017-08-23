Mini Cooper recovered after it activated an automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) camera

At 5am on Saturday August 5 a white Mini Cooper was reported as being stolen from a house on Fieldside in Crowle near Scunthorpe.

The owner reported that the car had been stolen from the drive at around 3am that morning.

The stolen vehicle activated an automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) camera near Rawcliffe.

At 6am the car was stopped near Rawcliffe and two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

At 7am the car was returned to a very grateful owner.

Connor Willis (30) of High Street, Scunthorpe was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, driving whilst disqualified, drink driving and driving without insurance.

Jason Harvey (27) of Chapel Close in Rawcliffe was charged with being knowingly conveyed in the stolen car.