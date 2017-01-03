Man charged with attempted rape at South Yorkshire bowling alley

A man has been charged with attempted rape at a South Yorkshire bowling alley.

Thomas Gariffit, aged 22, of Whitfield Gardens, Woodsetts, is accused of attempted rape, assaulting a female by sexual penetration, assault, escaping from lawful custody, assaulting a police officer and dangerous driving.

Police were called to Doncaster Bowl at around 1.15pm on Saturday, December 24 following reports of an assault.

There was then a police pursuit in which a car crashed into a stationary vehicle on Sandford Road.

Gariffit has been remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on January 24.

