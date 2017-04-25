Former Doncaster sex claim teacher handed ban

A former Doncaster teacher who engaged in sexual activity with a pupil and a third person after a school prom has been banned.

Francoise Jenkins was working at Danum Academy, Wheatley, when she began an inappropriate relationship with a vulnerable female student in 2007, a disciplinary panel heard.

The 45-year-old befriended the girl and obtained her mobile number from the school database, before visiting her at the homeless shelter where the pupil was staying and engaging in sexual activity with her, a hearing found.

On the night of the school prom, she drank alcohol with the sixth form pupil, before inviting her home and engaging in sexual activity with the pupil and an unnamed man.

She then tried to cover up the relationship by paying the man £13,000 so he would not report the relationship, the panel concluded.

Details of the relationship were passed to the school in 2007 by staff at the homeless shelter where the pupil had been living, but no further action was taken as the pupil was not prepared to make a statement to police.

Ms Jenkins continued to have a sexual relationship with her for just under two years. She stopped teaching at the school in July 2015 but continued working elsewhere in a teaching capacity.

Only after the pupil disclosed details of their relationship to the school in November that year was Ms Jenkins suspended from teaching while the matter was investigated.

A professional conduct panel of the National College for Teaching and Leadership (NCTL) found Ms Jenkins guilty of unacceptable professional conduct.

The panel ruled she had abused her ‘position of trust’ by initiating a relationship with a ‘vulnerable’ pupil while she was still on the school roll.

It heard she blamed her actions on a lack of safeguarding training. Ms Jenkins was banned indefinitely from teaching and prohibited from applying for the right to teach again,