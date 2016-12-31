Doncaster man last seen at hospital still missing

A 51-year-old Doncaster man who was last seen over 24 hours ago visiting hospital, is still missing.

Wayne Cousins was last seen at around 07.45am on Friday December 30 when he left his home address in Mexborough.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “ We know he attended Rotherham Hospital as planned but his whereabouts since is unknown. Police are growing increasingly concerned for Wayne’s welfare.

“Wayne is a white male around 5ft 6” Stocky build with a large stomach. He is bald on top with dark hair around the sides & dark bushy eyebrows. He was last seen to be wearing a navy blue jacket, blue jeans and black adidas trainers with white edging on the sole.

“Wayne does not have access to any vehicle and his preferred mode of transport would be by bus or train.”

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Wayne Cousins is urged to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 669 of Friday 30th December 2016.