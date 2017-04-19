Doncaster inmate who scalded prisoner with kettle of boiling water is given more time behind bars

A dangerous inmate at a Doncaster prison who threw a full kettle of boiling water over a fellow prisoner has been given more time behind bars.

On August 5 last year, CCTV captured HMP Moorland inmate Nathan Proctor going into the corridor and leaning over the first floor balcony near to his cell to see who was standing below, Sheffield Crown Court was told.

Moments later the 25-year-old is seen returning to his cell, and coming out with a full kettle of boiling water that he then threw over the balcony and onto fellow inmate, John Banks.

Prosecuting, David Wain, told the court: "He suffered burns to 15 per cent of his body. One burn was of partial thickness, and the rest were superficial."

Mr Banks was taken to hospital for treatment of the burns, and in the weeks following the incident was taken to see a plastic surgeon who said he did not believe the burns would leave him with extensive scarring.

In a victim impact statement read before the court, Mr Banks said: "This has made me extremely scared.

"I know I'm in a prison, but you don't see things like this happen.

"I know I'm in a dangerous place now. This is going to affect me for the rest of my life."

Defending, Andrew Davies, said: "This defendant is somebody who has a partner. She has told him she is pregnant, and he is looking to the future.

"In short, he has something to live for. This is a serious matter which is bound to come with a custodial sentence, but I ask your honour not to impose a sentence that will crush him."

Proctor, of Nottingham Road, Mansfield admitted to one count of grievous bodily harm at an earlier hearing. He was serving a 18 month sentence for assault occasioning actual bodily harm at the time of this offence.

Judge Paul Watson QC sentenced Proctor to four years in prison for the offence, and handed him an additional one year license period to reflect the danger he believed Proctor poses to the public.

He said: "You pose a significant risk of serious harm to members of the public.

"It seems to me that in order to provide a measure of protection to the public an extended term is absolutely necessary."

Judge Watson told Proctor he must serve at least two thirds of his sentence before he can apply to be released, at which point 'it will be a matter for the parole board'.