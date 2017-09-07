Beautiful Doncaster park plagued by yobs

Residents have called for action to tackle anti-social behaviour in a Doncaster park after a biker was injured in a crash.

Locals who look after Warmworth Park, on Low Road West, as part of a voluntary group are concerned about people using motorbikes in and around the park and drug use.

They believe some of those causing problems have started coming because of crackdowns on nuisance in places like Mexborough and Edlington.

Police say they are carrying out patrols in the area.

In the latest incident, a biker was injured in a crash and ambulance crew who attended was verbally abused.

Clarissa Jackson, a member of Warmsworth Environmental Group and former Warmsworth parish councillor, said: “We have a beautiful park but a lot of anti-social behaviour at the moment.

“I’m concerned people are seeing Warmsworth as an easy target after the crackdowns elsewhere.”

She said her group had found accessories used by people smoking drugs during a litter pick, along with the graffiti ‘DC’, which she has been told stands for ‘Drugs Central’.

She added: “This is a beautiful park and I want it to be nice for children. We’re making a complaint about the problems there.”

Insp Dan McKnight said: “All reports made to officers are closely monitored to identify any repeat patterns in behaviour or areas of concerns. This then allows the appropriate response and resources to be assigned to address the issues and remove potential threats they may be posing to members of our community.

“In the most recent review we haven’t see an increase in reports linked to the Warmsworth area, however our officers have been conducting patrols in local parks where there have been previous issues relating to drug related crime and anti-social behaviour.

“From these patrols officers have been able to monitor activity in the area, engage with members of the public and prevent potential offences taking place.”

“As well as patrols, dedicated operations have also been carried out across Doncaster to tackle nuisance off road bikes and target areas of concern reported by members of the community.

“The purpose of this action is protect vulnerable people, provide community reassurance and create a safe and happy place for everyone to live. Our number one priority remains the safety of all our residents and this activity will now continue to enable us to achieve this.”

A spokesman for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said ‘the patient was aggressive towards our staff’.

Jackie Cole, of the ambulance service, said ‘verbal abuse against any member of NHS staff is completely unacceptable’.