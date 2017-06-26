Crime spree across south west Sheffield

Burglars targeted five homes and vehicles across south west Sheffield in a weekend crime spree.

Burglars broke the locks off the door at a property in Spotswood Road, Gleadless Valley, and the locks were also forced at a home in Lowedges Road, Lowedges. Police did not say what was taken.

Thieves broke into two sheds in Penrhyn Road and Fulmer Road in Hunters Bar and three cycles were stolen in total.

Tools were taken from a van parked in Twentywell Road, Bradway, after thieves forced open a side door.

All incidents took place between Friday morning and Sunday morning.

Call police with information on 101.