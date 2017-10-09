Creative Daisy has a winning eye for design

A creative nine-year-old from Penistone has her eyes on the prize after winning a charity competition to design a pair of glasses.

Daisy Gaskell from St John’s School, Penistone, fought off tough competition to clinch one of five prizes up for grabs in the national competition organised by Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care.

Youngsters were encouraged to submit their imaginative designs with all proceeds from the £1 entry fee going to Alzheimer’s Society.

Jane Timmons, branch manager at Scrivens on High Street, Penistone, said: “Alzheimer’s Society is our chosen charity and this was a fun way to engage children and raise awareness of its work. Daisy did a great job with her design and is a worthy winner.”

Daisy was presented with the complete collection of Harry Potter books and a fun model of her design.

Dad, Damian Gaskell, said: “Daisy was so excited when she heard that she was a winner. She loves colouring and Harry Potter, so it was the perfect combination for her.”

Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care is a family run business which was established in 1938. It has 177 stores in England and Wales, with 1,000 employees. For more information, visitwww.scrivens.com