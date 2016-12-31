Court round-up: Latest convictions at Sheffield, Barnsley and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts

Sheffield
All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.
Mark Wigfield: aged 28, of Parkwood Road, Neepsend, drink-driving, £200 fine, £85 costs, 16-month driving ban.
Georgia Hitchcock: 19, of Water Slacks Close, Woodhouse, theft, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement.
Ahmed Adan: 38, of Charter Row, Sheffield city centre, drunk and disorderly, £50 fine, £45 costs.
Jamie Frost: 27, of Harborough Avenue, Castlebeck, criminal damage, six-month conditional discharge, £88 compensation.
Daniel Taylor: 24, of Hatherley Road, Eastwood, Rotherham, theft, nine months’ conditional discharge, £45 costs.
Anthony Woodhouse: 21, of Cawthorne Grove, Millhouses, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £150 costs.
Michael Bowler: 28, of Treetown Crescent, Treeton, Rotherham, assault, four months’ jail suspended for 12 months, restraining order imposed.
Jack Holland: 19, of Howard Street, Dinnington, Rotherham, breach of supervision requirements, community order, £50 fine, £85 costs.
Chafik Maklufi: 27, of Pitsmoor Road, Burngreave, obstructing a police officer in the execution of their duty, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement.
Alan Walton: 39, of Hardwicke Road, Eastwood, Rotherham, theft, 12-month conditional discharge.
Jack Sheridan: 20, of Kimberworth Road, Kimberworth, breach of community order, community order imposed.
Michael Williams: 26, of Kenworthy Road, Stocksbridge, breach of suspended sentence order, order continues, £85 costs.
Paul Birch: 42, of Burgoyne Road, Walkley, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six-month driving ban.
Jonathan Bryant: 28, of Fleury Road, Gleadless Valley, assault, six weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months.
John Crisp: 30, of Eldon Road, Eastwood, Rotherham, drug production, community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £85 costs.
Ben Hoyle: 18, of Easstern Avenue, Dinnington, Rotherham, assault, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £150 compensation.
Ryan Colclough: 19, of Burns Road, Herringthorpe, Rotherham, drug possession, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.
John Farrell: 39, of Musgrave Crescent, Shirecliffe, theft, two months’ jail.
Chelsea Mitchell: 27, of Brightmore Drive, Netherthorpe, theft, two months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £50 compensation.
Jaroslav Pokuta: 19, of Hinde House Lane, Fir Vale, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six-months driving ban.
Lee Watkinson: 34, of Cypress Road, Kendray, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six-month driving ban.
Gavin Young: 24, of Emerson Crescent, Parson Cross, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six months’ driving ban.
Adam Doyle: 27, of Seabrook Road, Norflok Park, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six-month driving ban.
Azad Pour: 37, of Ribston Road, Darnall, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six-month driving ban.
Damien Blackburn: 24, of Welfare Road, Woodlands, driving without insurance, £300 fine, six points on licence.
Mick Haynes: 47, of East Bank Road, Heeley, breach of suspended sentence order, order continues.
Annie Cawley: 22, of Winn Drive, Middlewood, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.
Cain Froggatt: 28, of Norfolk Park Road, Norfolk Park, theft, four months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £85 costs.
Ricky Underhay: 28, of Skelton Grove, Woodhouse, theft, three months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £85 costs.
Ivan Shillito: 48, of Holgate Close, Sheffield, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.
Andrew Cairns: 49, of Lovetot Avenue, Aston, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six months’ driving ban.
Paul Jennett: 31, of Leyburn Road, Heeley, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six-months driving ban.
Ioan Muntean: 32, of Belmont Street, Deepdale, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six months’ driving ban.
Ashley Blagden: 27, of Langdon Road, Highfield, criminal damage, 12-month conditional discharge, £50 compensation.
Luke Thistlewaite: 35, of Beaumont Road North, Manor, theft, one months’ jail.
David Stevenson: 36, of Firth Park Road, Firth Park, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.
Usmann Ahmed: 27, of Standish Bank, Shirecliffe, driving without insurance, £440 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.
John Bland: 66, of Cemetery Road, Wombwell, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.
Barnsley
All addresses Barnsley magistrates unless otherwise stated.
Ashley Doxin: 27, of Neville Avenue, Kendray, assault, six weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, £50 compensation.
Hwnar Kaman: 30, of Deightonby Road, Huddersfield, assault, community order with curfew requirement.
Lyndon Barker: 30, of Carlton Court, Barnsley, assault, community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work supervised, restraining order imposed, £620 costs.
Suzanne Tristan: 36, of Hoyle Mill Road, Stairfoot, theft, three months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £180 compensation, £85 costs.
Chesterfield
All addresses Chesterfield unless otherwise stated.
Andrew Ferguson: 36, of Rowan Drive, Ripley, theft, £15 compensation, 30 weeks’ jail.
Natalie Marshall: 23, of Pines Close, Selston, assault, £207 fine, £125 compensation, £625 costs.
Stephen Sedgwick: 41, of Didcot Close, Chesterfield, assault, comumnity order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 fine, £420 costs.
Ryan Fisher: 32, of Cricket Inn Road, Sheffield, assault, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.
Ashlee Allfree: 25, of Hill Top, Bolsover, assault, £200 compensation, £200 costs.
Shaun Samuels: 25, of Wenlock Close, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield, assault, 24 weeks’ jail, restraining order imposed, £200 compensation.
