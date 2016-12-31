Court round-up: Latest convictions at Sheffield, Barnsley and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts

Search

Sheffield

All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Mark Wigfield: aged 28, of Parkwood Road, Neepsend, drink-driving, £200 fine, £85 costs, 16-month driving ban.

Georgia Hitchcock: 19, of Water Slacks Close, Woodhouse, theft, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement.

Ahmed Adan: 38, of Charter Row, Sheffield city centre, drunk and disorderly, £50 fine, £45 costs.

Jamie Frost: 27, of Harborough Avenue, Castlebeck, criminal damage, six-month conditional discharge, £88 compensation.

Daniel Taylor: 24, of Hatherley Road, Eastwood, Rotherham, theft, nine months’ conditional discharge, £45 costs.

Anthony Woodhouse: 21, of Cawthorne Grove, Millhouses, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £150 costs.

Michael Bowler: 28, of Treetown Crescent, Treeton, Rotherham, assault, four months’ jail suspended for 12 months, restraining order imposed.

Jack Holland: 19, of Howard Street, Dinnington, Rotherham, breach of supervision requirements, community order, £50 fine, £85 costs.

Chafik Maklufi: 27, of Pitsmoor Road, Burngreave, obstructing a police officer in the execution of their duty, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement.

Alan Walton: 39, of Hardwicke Road, Eastwood, Rotherham, theft, 12-month conditional discharge.

Jack Sheridan: 20, of Kimberworth Road, Kimberworth, breach of community order, community order imposed.

Michael Williams: 26, of Kenworthy Road, Stocksbridge, breach of suspended sentence order, order continues, £85 costs.

Paul Birch: 42, of Burgoyne Road, Walkley, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six-month driving ban.

Jonathan Bryant: 28, of Fleury Road, Gleadless Valley, assault, six weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months.

John Crisp: 30, of Eldon Road, Eastwood, Rotherham, drug production, community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £85 costs.

Ben Hoyle: 18, of Easstern Avenue, Dinnington, Rotherham, assault, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £150 compensation.

Ryan Colclough: 19, of Burns Road, Herringthorpe, Rotherham, drug possession, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.

John Farrell: 39, of Musgrave Crescent, Shirecliffe, theft, two months’ jail.

Chelsea Mitchell: 27, of Brightmore Drive, Netherthorpe, theft, two months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £50 compensation.

Jaroslav Pokuta: 19, of Hinde House Lane, Fir Vale, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six-months driving ban.

Lee Watkinson: 34, of Cypress Road, Kendray, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six-month driving ban.

Gavin Young: 24, of Emerson Crescent, Parson Cross, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six months’ driving ban.

Adam Doyle: 27, of Seabrook Road, Norflok Park, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six-month driving ban.

Azad Pour: 37, of Ribston Road, Darnall, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six-month driving ban.

Damien Blackburn: 24, of Welfare Road, Woodlands, driving without insurance, £300 fine, six points on licence.

Mick Haynes: 47, of East Bank Road, Heeley, breach of suspended sentence order, order continues.

Annie Cawley: 22, of Winn Drive, Middlewood, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.

Cain Froggatt: 28, of Norfolk Park Road, Norfolk Park, theft, four months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £85 costs.

Ricky Underhay: 28, of Skelton Grove, Woodhouse, theft, three months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £85 costs.

Ivan Shillito: 48, of Holgate Close, Sheffield, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Andrew Cairns: 49, of Lovetot Avenue, Aston, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six months’ driving ban.

Paul Jennett: 31, of Leyburn Road, Heeley, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six-months driving ban.

Ioan Muntean: 32, of Belmont Street, Deepdale, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six months’ driving ban.

Ashley Blagden: 27, of Langdon Road, Highfield, criminal damage, 12-month conditional discharge, £50 compensation.

Luke Thistlewaite: 35, of Beaumont Road North, Manor, theft, one months’ jail.

David Stevenson: 36, of Firth Park Road, Firth Park, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.

Usmann Ahmed: 27, of Standish Bank, Shirecliffe, driving without insurance, £440 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

John Bland: 66, of Cemetery Road, Wombwell, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Barnsley

All addresses Barnsley magistrates unless otherwise stated.

Ashley Doxin: 27, of Neville Avenue, Kendray, assault, six weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, £50 compensation.

Hwnar Kaman: 30, of Deightonby Road, Huddersfield, assault, community order with curfew requirement.

Lyndon Barker: 30, of Carlton Court, Barnsley, assault, community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work supervised, restraining order imposed, £620 costs.

Suzanne Tristan: 36, of Hoyle Mill Road, Stairfoot, theft, three months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £180 compensation, £85 costs.

Chesterfield

All addresses Chesterfield unless otherwise stated.

Andrew Ferguson: 36, of Rowan Drive, Ripley, theft, £15 compensation, 30 weeks’ jail.

Natalie Marshall: 23, of Pines Close, Selston, assault, £207 fine, £125 compensation, £625 costs.

Stephen Sedgwick: 41, of Didcot Close, Chesterfield, assault, comumnity order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 fine, £420 costs.

Ryan Fisher: 32, of Cricket Inn Road, Sheffield, assault, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Ashlee Allfree: 25, of Hill Top, Bolsover, assault, £200 compensation, £200 costs.

Shaun Samuels: 25, of Wenlock Close, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield, assault, 24 weeks’ jail, restraining order imposed, £200 compensation.