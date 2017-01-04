Council to improve general waste and recycling collections

Due to the extra waste people will have over Christmas and New Year, refuse collectors will be out in force ensuring residents’ bins are emptied.

For the next two weeks, the council will concentrate on collecting bulky items, excess waste and rubbish from people’s general waste and recycling bins.

To do this, the council has suspended brown bin collections until Tuesday January 17.

Councillor Neil Poole, cabinet member for environment at North Lincolnshire Council, said: “Residents are telling us they want a better service. We have listened and are now responding. This blitz on rubbish will mean our refuse collectors will be out in force in the next couple of weeks emptying people’s general waste bins, recycling bins and taking away any excess waste and bulky items that may have accumulated over the festive period.

“This is our busiest time of year when we collect the most waste over Christmas and New Year.

“I am confident that our refuse collectors will be doing all they can to ensure your festive and any other waste is collected, so please bear with us.”