Council leader welcomes new rules to tackle rogue landlords

North Lincolnshire Council’s leader, Councillor Rob Waltham has welcomed new rules announced by the Government on that will help councils to crackdown on rogue landlords.

These new rules give councils stronger powers to crackdown on landlords who flout the rules and improve safety and affordability for renters.

Under the new rules, the council will be able to fine landlords up to £30,000 as an alternative to prosecution for a range of housing offences.

Rent repayment orders that can be issued to penalise landlords managing or letting unlicensed properties have also been extended to cover a wide range of situations. These include illegal evictions or harassment of the occupiers of a property, using violence to secure entry and the breach of a banning order.

Councils will be given access to tenancy deposit protection data to help identify rental properties in their area, and tackle rogue landlords through targeted enforcement and prevention work.

If you are a tenant or landlord in North Lincolnshire, you can speak to the Housing Advice Team for more details by calling 01724 297000 or emailing housing@northlincs.gov.uk.

Councillor Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “It is just the small minority of landlords who take advantage of their tenants and ignore the rules. We need to make sure they are not allowed to get away with it. With the recent announcement from the Government, we now have great powers to crackdown on those flouting the law.

“All landlords have a responsibility to maintain their premises and for the health and safety of their tenants. Any landlord who dodges their responsibilities should be held accountable.

“These greater powers will also enable us to tackle poor quality rental homes in North Lincolnshire, raise standards, improve affordability and overall protect tenants.”