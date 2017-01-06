Council consults on £13.3m flood defence plans

North Lincolnshire Council is holding a consultation event tonight (Friday January 6) at Burringham Village Hall from 2pm to 6pm for residents to look at the £13.3m flood defence plans for the Trent villages project.

Residents are invited to attend the consultation event to view the flood defence designs, have their say and ask any questions about the scheme.

The government has given the council £13.3m to improve the flood defences as part of the £1.2bn project that will create six new villages and thousands of new homes, a new stadium for Scunthorpe United Football Club and schools, plus business and leisure opportunities.

​Work is expected to start in April 2017 on the flood defence scheme to provide what’s known as ‘continuous piling’ of the right-hand side of the River Trent bank along 3.6 kilometres between the M180 and Keadby Bridge, and similar flood defence work to protect the Isle villages also.

Mott Macdonald is designing the flood defence scheme which is in the final design phase.

The planning application will be submitted soon.

Mott Macdonald and Environment Agency will be attending the event to answer any questions.

Cllr Rob Waltham, Deputy Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “Ensuring the flood defences are sustainable and effective for the Trent villages project and surrounding villages is a top priority. This project is a major investment that will transform the area, so it’s important we get it right. We have not seen any development on this scale before in North Lincolnshire.

“Thanks to a £13.3m government grant we are able to invest in flood defence work to help prevent any future flooding in the existing Trent villages such as Burringham and the six new villages. This will give residents the assurance they need that their homes and communities will be protected.

“Before we progress any further with the plans we want to make sure we consult with residents about the design plans. Any comments will be considered before the planning application is submitted.

“I would encourage residents to come along to the consultation event at Burringham Village Hall to take a look at the plans.”

North Lincolnshire Council secured the £13.3m funding from the government’s Northern Powerhouse Local Growth Fund, awarded by the Department for Communities and Local Government.