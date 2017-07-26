Concern growing for South Yorkshire man last spotted a week ago in Scotland

Concern is growing for the welfare of a South Yorkshire man who was last spotted over a week ago in Scotland.

Steven Jackson, aged 50, left the Wombwell area of Barnsley at around 9am on Sunday, July 16, but CCTV footage shows him two days later leaving Haymarket station in Edinburgh on Tuesday, July 18, at 9.35am.

CCTV image of Steven Jackson.

Police believe while he still may be in Scotland, he could be attempting to make his way back to Barnsley as he has connections in Silkstone, Penistone and Ingbirchworth.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are concerned for his health and wellbeing, and would ask anyone who believes they may have seen Steven to please call police.

"He was last seen in Barnsley wearing cream tracksuit bottoms and a blue t-shirt, however is seen in the CCTV image wearing blue bottoms. He does use silver crutches as seen in the CCTV image and is known to carry a rucksack with him."

Contact police on 101 quoting incident number 835 of 16 July 2017.